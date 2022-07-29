Bhopal student, 21, died by suicide, not murdered after Prophet text: SIT
A special investigation team (SIT) said on Friday that Bhopal-based engineering student Nishank Rathore, 21, died by suicide due to indebtedness, and was not murdered as earlier suspected after he had sent a message about "insult to Prophet" to his father minutes before his death.
Nishank's body was found cut into two pieces on railway tracks in Barkedhi-Midghat area of Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district on the July 24 evening. It was not a murder, said an SIT official.
According to the SIT, which was formed to probe the death, Nishank's last mobile phone message, written in Hindi, to his father read that "there is one punishment for affront to the Prophet — head severed from the body."
The message sent the state government and police into a tizzy. He had posted a similar message on his Instagram account as well, news agency PTI reported.
But the SIT official said Nishank had taken loans from some people and also from at least 18 online instant loan apps, and was worried about repayment.
“It was a suicide. On June 23, a day before the suicide, he had borrowed ₹50,000 from his sister to pay his college fees, but did not actually pay the fees,” the official said.
He might have written the message mentioning "affront to Prophet" to win the support of Hindu nationalists by portraying himself as a martyr or to get the government's help for his family, the official added.
"The line 'Nabi ki shan me gustakh maf nahi' had been doing rounds after the killing of a tailor in Udaipur for backing Nupur Sharma," he added.
“No one knows what was weighing on his mind. We are all only making guesses,” the official said.
No one had picked up Nishank's phone - found near the body - after his death, probe officials found. The device was password-protected.
Nishank hailed from Seoni-Malwa in Hoshangabad district and was studying at a private engineering college in Bhopal. The last message was sent from his mobile phone at 5.44 pm on July 24, minutes before he was hit by a speeding Grand Trunk Express at 6.02 pm.
(With inputs from PTI)
Moga to be garbage-free under Swachh Bharat Mission
Moga : Under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), the Union government has decided to make villages of two districts of the country, including Moga in Punjab, free of liquid and solid wastes. The second district is in Odisha. Moga deputy commissioner Kulwant Singh said the work to make the villages garbage-free will be implemented jointly by the water supply and sanitation department and the panchayati raj department under MGNREGA.
Burberry’s new campaign features 4-year-old Sahib as first Sikh model
London : British Luxury brand Burberry has garnered a lot of applause for its inclusive campaign. The luxury brand recently launched their 'Back To School' kidswear campaign featuring London-based four-year-old Sikh child model Sahib Singh. Making waves for being inclusive and bringing to the fore diversity in fashion, Burberry has, for the first time, had a Sikh child model as the brand's face. Netizens are applauding the brand for the representation of South Asian faces.
SGPC shoots off legal notice to motivational speaker for animating 10th Sikh guru
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee has sent a legal notice to a famous motivational speaker, Dr. Vivek Bindra, for allegedly animating the personality of the tenth Sikh guru, Guru Gobind Singh, and depicting the Sikh history in a wrong manner. SGPC assistant secretary, media, Kulwinder Singh Ramdas said that Bindra disobeyed despite the fact that animation or filming of personality of Sikh gurus is forbidden as per the order of Sri Akal Takht Sahib.
Covid wave: 13% children in Punjab schools missed mid-day meals last year
Chandigarh: Around 13% children of government schools in Punjab missed on nutritious mid-day meals during the previous academic year that saw the second and third Covid waves. At upper primary level (classes 6 to 8), the coverage of 7.29 lakh children was lower at 86%. A school education department official, however, said that the gap of 13% in mid-day meal coverage was primarily on account of absenteeism.
SGPC objects to naming of Centre’s water conservation scheme as ‘Amrit Sarovar’
The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Friday objected to the naming of a water conservation scheme of the Centre as 'Amrit Sarovar', saying that it cannot be accepted as it is a disrespect to Sikh history and traditions. SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said the Government of India is developing ponds for water conservation across the country, and the scheme is named as 'Amrit Sarovar', which corresponds to traditions of Sikh history.
