Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.66 °C, check weather forecast for July 17, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 18, 2024 30.48 °C Heavy intensity rain July 19, 2024 28.95 °C Moderate rain July 20, 2024 29.8 °C Heavy intensity rain July 21, 2024 28.82 °C Heavy intensity rain July 22, 2024 24.36 °C Moderate rain July 23, 2024 23.26 °C Moderate rain July 24, 2024 25.74 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.68 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 32.3 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.44 °C Light rain Bengaluru 24.55 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.74 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 30.68 °C Light rain Delhi 37.5 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 17, 2024, is 31.29 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.66 °C and 32.27 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 64% and the wind speed is 64 km/h. The sun rose at 05:44 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, July 18, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.45 °C and 31.59 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.With temperatures ranging between 25.66 °C and 32.27 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.The AQI in Bhopal today stands at 88.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on July 17, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.