Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.54 °C, check weather forecast for July 5, 2024
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on July 5, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on July 5, 2024, is 25.87 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.54 °C and 27.73 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 83% and the wind speed is 83 km/h. The sun rose at 05:39 AM and will set at 07:10 PM.
Tomorrow, on Saturday, July 6, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.47 °C and 30.46 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 14.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on July 5, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|July 6, 2024
|28.62 °C
|Light rain
|July 7, 2024
|28.21 °C
|Light rain
|July 8, 2024
|25.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 9, 2024
|27.97 °C
|Moderate rain
|July 10, 2024
|28.55 °C
|Light rain
|July 11, 2024
|26.66 °C
|Light rain
|July 12, 2024
|24.15 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.42 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|32.02 °C
|Light rain
|Chennai
|33.38 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|27.85 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|28.94 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|29.19 °C
|Moderate rain
|Delhi
|34.66 °C
|Moderate rain
