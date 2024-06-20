Bhopal Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.77 °C, check weather forecast for June 20, 2024
Jun 20, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Bhopal on June 20, 2024 here.
The temperature in Bhopal today, on June 20, 2024, is 32.61 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.77 °C and 36.2 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 51% and the wind speed is 51 km/h. The sun rose at 05:34 AM and will set at 07:08 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, June 21, 2024, Bhopal is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.82 °C and 33.88 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 47%.
With temperatures ranging between 26.77 °C and 36.2 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
Today, in Bhopal the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 33.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Bhopal for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 20, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 21, 2024
|33.88 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 22, 2024
|33.56 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 23, 2024
|28.62 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 24, 2024
|33.48 °C
|Light rain
|June 25, 2024
|29.8 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|31.22 °C
|Light rain
|June 27, 2024
|27.45 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.39 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|31.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|Chennai
|31.95 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|25.9 °C
|Overcast clouds
|Hyderabad
|27.11 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.54 °C
|Scattered clouds
|Delhi
|41.84 °C
|Light rain
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
