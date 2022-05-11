BJP, Cong to give 27% tickets to OBCs after SC rejects quota in MP local polls
BHOPAL: A day after the Supreme Court directed the Madhya Pradesh state election commission to conduct local body polls without reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), the ruling Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) and opposition Congress on Wednesday decided to give 27% tickets to OBC candidates in local body polls.
On Tuesday, the Supreme Court directed the state election commission (SEC) to notify local body polls in Madhya Pradesh within two weeks without the OBC quota.
BJP state president, VD Sharma, said, “The state government formed a commission and collected data following triple test but we respect the judgement of the apex court. The BJP, which made at least three chief ministers from OBC community, will give the community proper representation in all the elections. We will give 27% tickets to OBC candidates and if required, we will give more tickets to the community members.”
State Congress president, Kamal Nath, said, “We don’t have any hope with the BJP-led state government. In the past two years, the state government did nothing to ensure reservation for OBCs, that’s why we have decided to reserve 27% tickets for OBC candidates in local body elections.”
However, MP OBC Welfare Commission member Bhupendra Singh said the state government followed the triple test and presented detailed information about the economic, social and political conditions of OBC communities in a 600- page report.
“We recommended 35% reservation for OBC candidates. Now, we will file a review petition in the Supreme Court,” Singh said.
After the Supreme Court decision, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, home minister Narottam Mishra and Bhupendra Singh were summoned to New Delhi by the BJP central leadership on Wednesday evening. They will meet BJP national president JP Nadda.
Earlier on Wednesday, chief minister Chouhan, who was going on a foreign tour on May 14 to visit USA and London, cancelled his tour citing the apex court order. “I am cancelling my foreign visit so that OBCs can get reservation in local bodies,” the CM said.
-
KMC Language Univ, Bangladesh govt discuss academic cooperation
Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti Language University vice-chancellor Prof NP Singh on Wednesday met the high commissioner of Bangladesh, Muhammad Imran and proposed ways to work together in areas of protection, conservation, translation and promotion of state and regional languages. Prof Singh proposed to work in the following areas by establishing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Dhaka University and other universities in Bangladesh.
-
Lilavati Hospital lodges complaint against unknown people for taking photos of Navneet Rana
Mumbai The Bandra police have registered a case against unknown people for allegedly taking photos of Amravati MP Navneet Rana when she was in the MRI room of Lilavati hospital in Bandra. “On the complaint of the Lilavati Hospital security supervisor Amit Gaud, a case has been registered against unknown people under section 448 (punishment for trespass) and 336 (endangering life or personal safety of others),” said a police officer from Bandra station.
-
PM’s call for immediate cessation of hostilities an important step in ending the Russia-Ukraine war: EU ambassador
“It is an important step towards ending the war between Russia and Ukraine when Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and Russia would realise its unnecessary and unjustified aggression about the attack on Ukraine. For this, all international leaders need to come together to stop Russia's aggression and urge it to take back its armed forces from Ukraine,” said European Union ambassador Ugo Astuto.
-
‘Conservation fee’ can’t be levied on projects outside eco-sensitive zones, says HC
The Bombay high court has struck down the demand of ₹4 crore from a developer in Thane, saying the forest department could not levy a “conservation fee” on commercial activities outside the eco-sensitive zones (ESZs) surrounding national parks and wildlife sanctuaries. Sai Pushp Enterprises. Though the order was passed on May 5, it was available on May 9.
-
Two held for rape, molestation of minor girl in Pune
PUNE Two men were arrested by the Pimpri-Chinchwad police on Tuesday for sexual assault and molestation of a 13-year-old girl. Out of the two arrested men one does welding work, and another is a rickshaw driver, according to the police. A case was registered on Tuesday evening. The two then took turns and forced themselves on the girl. The girl then told her parents, and a case was registered.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics