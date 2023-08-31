BJP’s Kolaras MLA resigns from party, says govt posted ‘corrupt’ officials

BHOPAL: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) legislator Birendra Raghuvanshi on Thursday resigned from the party ahead of state elections in Madhya Pradesh later this year, citing the posting of “corrupt officials” in his constituency. Birendra Raghuvanshi also alleged that some ministers and officials in the Madhya Pradesh administration were involved in corruption. (ANI File Photo)

A two-time legislator from Madhya Pradesh’s Kolaras assembly segment in Shivpuri district, Birendra Raghuvanshi is expected to join the Congress on September 2, a Congress leader who asked not to be identified, said. Raghuvanshi confirmed that he has communicated his resignation in a letter to the state BJP president VD Sharma but declined to comment on his next move.

Elections to MP’s 230-seat assembly are expected to be held later in November.

In his letter, Raghuvanshi said his complaints about state officials posted in his constituency had gone unanswered.

“Corrupt officials are being deliberately posted to my constituency to create hurdles in development work. Corruption has given a bad name to the state. The administration is uncontrolled and there is no one to listen to the party workers and leaders,” Raghuvanshi said.

“I shared my anguish several times with the chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and you but to no avail. Also, the BJP government didn’t fulfil its promises whether it’s the issue of gaushala (cow sheds), loan waiver for farmers etc.”

MP BJP media in charge, Ashish Agrawal said Raghuvanshi’s decision to exit the party was political opportunism.

“What can better describe the MLA’s political opportunism than the fact that he is leaving a party that believes in patriotism to join a party known for supporting the ‘Tukde tukde gang’. However, people will not forgive the MLA’s betrayal and will give him a befitting reply if he contests the elections,” Agrawal added.