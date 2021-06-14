Home / Cities / Bhopal News / BJP Yuva Morcha leader in Madhya Pradesh fined for flouting Covid norms
BJP Yuva Morcha district president Mridul Dwivedi along with his guests were seen without masks in public and was not following the social distancing norms.(ANI Photo)
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUN 14, 2021 12:14 PM IST

The Katni administration on Sunday imposed a fine of 10,000 on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Yuva Morcha district president Mridul Dwivedi for flouting Covid-19 norms during his birthday celebration here.

According to Katni's Tehsildar, the action was taken after a video went viral of Dwivedi celebrating his birthday flouting Covid-19 norms and many people were seen in the viral video.

"A video went viral on social media where a public representative was seen celebrating his birthday flouting Covid-19 norms. We took cognizance of the matter and a team was set up. The public representative was sent notice. He also submitted the fine of 10,000 over the matter," Katni's Tehsildar Sandeep Srivastava said.

Srivastava also said that the people present at the event have been instructed to stay in home isolation for 7 days.

In the viral video, BJP Yuva Morcha district president Mridul Dwivedi along with his guests were seen without masks in public and was not following the social distancing norms.

According to the official data, there are 4251 active cases of Covid-19 in Madhya Pradesh, while the death toll due to Covid has reached 8552.

