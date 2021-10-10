Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Body of teacher found near PAU Gate 3 in Ludhiana
bhopal news

Body of teacher found near PAU Gate 3 in Ludhiana

The victim, Inderjeet Singh, 36, of Bank Colony in Mullanpur, had been working as a computer teacher at a government school in Kila Raipur village was found neat Gate 3 of PAU
His relatives said Inderjeet had dropped his wife, also a teacher, at a school in Halwara on Friday morning and had stopped picking up calls after that. Later, the police found him neat PAU. (Representative Image/HT File)
His relatives said Inderjeet had dropped his wife, also a teacher, at a school in Halwara on Friday morning and had stopped picking up calls after that. Later, the police found him neat PAU. (Representative Image/HT File)
Updated on Oct 10, 2021 03:09 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Panic gripped the area after the body of a schoolteacher was found in a car parked near Punjab Agricultural University, Gate 3, on Saturday.

The victim, Inderjeet Singh, 36, of Bank Colony in Mullanpur, had been working as a computer teacher at a government school in Kila Raipur village.

Assistant sub-inspector Talwinder Singh said that the cause behind the death had not been ascertained. The body has been sent to the civil hospital for postmortem and the viscera will be sent to the forensic laboratory for examination.

His relatives said Inderjeet had dropped his wife, also a teacher, at a school in Halwara on Friday morning and had stopped picking up calls after that.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 10, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out