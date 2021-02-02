IND USA
BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia addressing an election rally at Raisen district in Bhopal on Thursday.(ANI File Photo)
Budgetary allocations will boost development in MP: Scindia

The annual financial plan was presented in Parliament on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 02, 2021 03:23 PM IST

BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said allocations made in the Union Budget 2021-22 for various schemes in the Gwalior-Chambal region and Ujjain's famous Mahakaleshwar temple will boost development in these areas in Madhya Pradesh.

The annual financial plan was presented in Parliament on Monday by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a statement, Scindia said he had written a letter to 15th Finance Commission chairman NK Singh seeking funds for the water supply scheme from the Chambal river to Gwalior and Morena, for weavers of Chanderi sarees, and for the maintenance of the Mahakaleshwar temple.

"It is a matter of happiness that in the Union budget, 250 crore is allocated for the water supply scheme from Chambal river to Gwalior and Morena, 75 crore for the the development of the famous Chanderi (sari) weavers and for the tourism of Gwalior-Shivpuri-Chanderi area, and 75 crore for the maintenance of the Mahakaleshwar temple," Scindia said.

