Case registered after over 800 Remdesivir injections stolen from Bhopal hospital

Case registered after 800 Remdesivir injections stolen from Bhopal hospital
bhopal news

17 boxes containing 48 Remdevisir injections each have been stolen, assistant superintendent of police Ramsnehi Mishra said.
ANI | | Posted by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON APR 18, 2021 10:03 AM IST

Around 800 Remdesivir injections were allegedly stolen from Hamidia Hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, a case has been registered by the police.

"17 boxes of Remdesivir have been stolen. Each box contains 48 injections and only a few of the boxes were opened," said Assistant Superintendent of Police Ramsnehi Mishra on Saturday.

A case has been registered in the matter. Further investigation is underway.

Remdesivir is considered a key anti-viral drug in the fight against COVID-19. Several states across the country have asked for more supplies amid the record surge in COVID-19 infections.

Madhya Pradesh recorded 63,889 active cases in the last 24 hours on Sunday, as per the Union Health Ministry.

