Character certificate to be mandatory for driving license in Madhya Pradesh
- Also, driving licenses of those accused of crime against women will be cancelled in Madhya Pradesh.
Character certificate will be mandatory for getting a driving license in Madhya Pradesh from now on, a transport department order said.
The order also said that the driving licenses of those accused of crime against women will be cancelled in Madhya Pradesh, said MK Jain, state transport commissioner.
The decision was taken after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the state government will not spare mafias and those accused of crime against women in MP, said an official.
According to the order, “As per instructions received from police training and research institute (PTRI), police headquarters, all regional and district transport officers have been directed to suspend the licenses of the accused of crime against women after getting information from the police department.”
Similarly, the applicant has to submit a character certificate after getting it verified by a police officer, said the order.
Transport minister Govind Singh Rajput said, “This will definitely reduce crime against women. Now, the background of drivers of all the government, private and public vehicles will be verified and it will make travelling in public transport safer for women.”
Women right activists praised the decision, but they said it won’t leave much impact on reducing crime against women.
Women rights activist Rolly Shivhare said, “It is good that the state government came up with this decision. But capital punishment failed to reduce the number of rapes with minor girls so I don’t think it will leave much impact on reducing crime.”
