'Commendable': MP Guv praises state govt for law against forced conversion
- Madhya Pradesh became the first state which is ready with a roadmap to make the state self-reliant, said the Governor.
Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel praised the BJP-led state government for bringing a law against forced conversion and for holding a special campaign to recover the missing girls in Madhya Pradesh.
In her address at the start of the budget session of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly on Monday, the Governor said the state government brought the MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020 against forced conversion and is also doing a good job in getting back missing girls.
Patel said, “The state government was formed in the adverse condition during Covid-19 pandemic and the state treasury was also empty. But the state government did a commendable job to contain the spread.”
“From improving health facilities to helping the 1.85 migrant labourers, the state government bore all the responsibilities effectively. ₹800 crore has been given to cooperative banks,” she added.
The state government freed land worth ₹8,000 crore from the encroachment of the land mafia. The case has been registered against 384 land mafias. ₹700 crore have been provided to victims of chit-fund companies fraud, said Patel.
Madhya Pradesh became the first state in the nation which is ready with a roadmap to make the state self-reliant, said the Governor.
On the first day of the budget session, BJP MLA Girish Gautam was elected unopposed as the speaker of the MP Legislative Assembly.
Earlier, Congress MLAs held a cycle rally to register their protest against the increase in fuel prices. However, only two MLAs - Arif Masood and Kunal Chaudhary - reached the Assembly riding cycles.
