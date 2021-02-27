IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Ex-MP Cong chief objects to entry of Godse worshiper into party
MPCC leaders said Yadav had expressed a personal opinion and defended Chaurasiya as a follower of Gandhian ideology who had been misguided by the Hindu Mahasabha about Godse.(ANI Photo)
MPCC leaders said Yadav had expressed a personal opinion and defended Chaurasiya as a follower of Gandhian ideology who had been misguided by the Hindu Mahasabha about Godse.(ANI Photo)
bhopal news

Ex-MP Cong chief objects to entry of Godse worshiper into party

The Congress on Thursday inducted former Gwalior corporator Babulal Chaurasiya, who once built a temple dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, into the party in the presence of former chief minister Kamal Nath.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 04:01 AM IST

A day after the Congress’ Madhya Pradesh unit admitted a Nathuram Godse admirer into its fold, former Union minister Arun Yadav wrote an open letter on Friday to protest against the move, saying he “can’t sit silently” watching the entry into the party of a man he described as a murderer of Gandhian ideology.

The Congress on Thursday inducted former Gwalior corporator Babulal Chaurasiya, who once built a temple dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi’s assassin, into the party in the presence of former chief minister Kamal Nath. “Many big politicians say Nathuram Godse was the first terrorist of India, but why are they silent over the induction of an admirer of Godse in the Congress party,” Yadav, a former president of the Congress’s Madhya Pradesh chapter, asked in the open letter to the party.

He cited the example of Bhopal’s Pragya Thakur, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Bhopal MP, who in the 2019 Lok Sabha election campaign described Godse as a patriot, a remark for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wouldn’t ever forgive her. Yadav posed the rhetorical question: If Thakur joins the Congress in the future, would the party accept her, too?

In the open letter, Yadav attacked his party leaders and questioned them about the Congress’s ideology. “Being a true soldier of the Gandhian ideology of Congress, I can’t sit silently. My struggle is not against any person, but it is dedicated to the ideology of Congress. I am ready to suffer any political damage for that.” Yadav noted that during his tenure as CM, Kamal Nath had an FIR registered against Chaurasiya and others for distributing pamphlets containing a statement by Godse and derogatory references to Mahatma Gandhi.

Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) leaders said Yadav had expressed a personal opinion and defended Chaurasiya as a follower of Gandhian ideology who had been misguided by the Hindu Mahasabha about Godse.

MPCC spokesperson Ajay Singh Yadav said Babulal Chaurasiya had only returned to a party to which he belonged before 2015. “He clearly said he was misguided by Hindu Mahasabha and he believes in Gandhian ideology and had nothing to do with Godse and RSS [Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh],” he added.

The BJP took swipe at the Congress, saying the episode had exposed an internal feud among party leaders. Medical education minister Vishwas Sarang said: “The Congress is facing existential crises. Its leaders are fighting with each other for posts. Now, Yadav made it clear that the party leaders are confused about the party’s ideology too.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
congress madhya pradesh
Close
Madhya Pradesh High Court(PTI/ File photo)
Madhya Pradesh High Court(PTI/ File photo)
bhopal news

Madhya Praddesh HC tells state govt to hold local body polls at earliest

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 06:23 PM IST
As the state government as well as the Election Commission had reached consensus on the issue, the process should be expedited, the Indore bench of the HC said in an order on Thursday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Corporator Babulal Chaurasia joins Congress in the presence of former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on February 25, 2021(ANI Photo)
Corporator Babulal Chaurasia joins Congress in the presence of former Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Kamal Nath on February 25, 2021(ANI Photo)
bhopal news

Man who worshipped Godse joins Cong; ‘now Gandhian’, says party

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 26, 2021 04:50 AM IST
The Congress on Thursday inducted Babulal Chaurasiya into the party in the presence of former chief minister Kamal Nath.
READ FULL STORY
Close
No arrest has been made so far, said Sandeep Khare,an inspector at the Khajuraho police station. (Representative Image)(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
No arrest has been made so far, said Sandeep Khare,an inspector at the Khajuraho police station. (Representative Image)(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
bhopal news

School principal booked under anti-conversion law in MP: Police

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 24, 2021 05:05 AM IST
Police registered a first action report invoking the law against Khajurao-based convent school principal Sister Bhagya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bodies of four youth were badly mangled. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Bodies of four youth were badly mangled. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bhopal news

6 youths killed in a car accident in Indore after party

By Shruti Tomar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 23, 2021 12:21 PM IST
  • An employee of a nearby petrol pump said he heard a blast-like sound and when he reached the accident spot, he saw the car in a bad shape, said a police officer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked the district collectors of regions bordering Maharashtra to arrange for screening and tests at the borders.(HT PHOTO)
Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan asked the district collectors of regions bordering Maharashtra to arrange for screening and tests at the borders.(HT PHOTO)
bhopal news

RT-PCR test compulsory for people travelling to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 10:20 PM IST
  • The decision was taken during a high-level Covid review meeting held on Monday after a new wave of Covid-19 cases was reported from Indore.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT file)
Representational Image. (HT file)
bhopal news

IISER Bhopal uses AI-supported cameras to ensure masking, social distancing

By Anonna Dutt
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:33 PM IST
The high definition cameras are attached to a microchip computer that uses artificial intelligence to assess crowds and alert with a pre-recorded message whenever it spots people not following the distancing or masking norms
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel being escorted by Speaker Girish Gautam, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(PTI)
Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel being escorted by Speaker Girish Gautam, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.(PTI)
bhopal news

'Commendable': MP Guv praises state govt for law against forced conversion

By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:24 PM IST
  • Madhya Pradesh became the first state which is ready with a roadmap to make the state self-reliant, said the Governor.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The dentist killed the woman since he didn't wish to marry her, said police.(Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))
The dentist killed the woman since he didn't wish to marry her, said police.(Getty Images/iStockphoto (Representative Image))
bhopal news

MP police arrest dentist who killed woman, hid body in Drishyam style

By Shruti Tomar | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 07:36 AM IST
  • Dentist Tripathi confessed to his crime after police found the tower location of Vibha’s mobile matched his at the same time on December 14, the day Vibha vanished.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mohammed Yunus was the key witness in the attack on the minor gang rape survivor’s father, who later succumbed to injuries caused in the same incident.(Reuters File Photo)
Mohammed Yunus was the key witness in the attack on the minor gang rape survivor’s father, who later succumbed to injuries caused in the same incident.(Reuters File Photo)
bhopal news

BJP leader among four booked for abduction, rape of 19-yr-old in MP

By Shruti Tomar, Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 06:34 AM IST
The survivor’s family has, meanwhile, alleged that the police didn’t take immediate action in the matter and even the FIR was registered after 15-16 hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chief minister then said, "We are now sending a proposal to the Centre to change the name of Hoshangabad as Narmadapuram."(ANI Photo)
The chief minister then said, "We are now sending a proposal to the Centre to change the name of Hoshangabad as Narmadapuram."(ANI Photo)
bhopal news

Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh to be renamed as Narmadapuram, says CM Chouhan

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:36 PM IST
While addressing a gathering on the banks of Narmada, Chouhan asked whether the government should change the name of Hoshangabad, to which the people present there replied in the affirmative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The chief minister also told the PM that steps have been taken to procure the agriculture produce from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).(ANI Photo)
The chief minister also told the PM that steps have been taken to procure the agriculture produce from farmers at the Minimum Support Price (MSP).(ANI Photo)
bhopal news

NITI Aayog meet: MP CM talks about steps taken for agriculture sector

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 20, 2021 05:32 PM IST
Speaking during the virtual meeting of the NITI Aayog being chaired by Modi, Chouhan also said that alternatives would be made available to farmers in the state to enable them to sell their agriculture produce.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Dr Manish Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), Gwalior told ANI that a survey will be conducted in the village.(File Photo. Representative image)
Dr Manish Sharma, Chief Medical Health Officer (CMHO), Gwalior told ANI that a survey will be conducted in the village.(File Photo. Representative image)
bhopal news

40 people fall ill after consuming food at public gathering in MP's Gwalior

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 11:03 PM IST
"Of the 40 persons, four persons shifted to hospital after their condition deteriorated. They are stable now. It was a case of food poisoning. The team will conduct a survey in the village and will submit a report," he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a press conference through video conferencing.(ANI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan addresses a press conference through video conferencing.(ANI)
bhopal news

Shivraj Chouhan finds mosquitoes in Sidhi circuit house. Official suspended

By HT Correspondent, Rewa, Bhopal
UPDATED ON FEB 19, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • During his visit to Sidhi, the CM spent a night at the circuit house and took notice of the unhygienic conditions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vechicle in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
A petrol pump attendant filling fuel into a vechicle in New Delhi. (Amal KS/ Hindustan Times)
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh Cong calls for half-day bandh on Saturday against fuel price rise

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 03:41 PM IST
State Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said the party would take out a rally on Saturday and request people to shut their shops. Milk booths, medical stores and hospitals will remain open during the bandh, he added.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested under Freedom of Religion ordinance

By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:58 PM IST
He was arrested in Indore for allegedly abducting a minor girl, forcing her to marry him and convert her religion
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac