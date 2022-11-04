Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Forest guards thrash, shoot range officer for action against illegal tree felling

bhopal news
Updated on Nov 04, 2022 02:44 PM IST

The police have registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code

Representational image.
ByShruti Tomar

Two forest guards thrashed and shot a range officer after one of them was suspended allegedly for illegal felling of trees in Madhya Pradresh’s Sheopur district, the police said.

Shyampur range officer Raju Gond was rushed to Gwalior in a serious condition.

The accused forest guards Jai Narayan Jatav and Lakhan Adivasi are absconding after the incident, said Nirbhaya Singh Alawa, sub-divisional officer of police (SDOP), Vijaypur.

“Jai Narayan Jatav was suspended by Gond in a case of illegal felling of trees. Jatav along with Adivasi reached at the forest guest house on Thursday morning and beat up Gond. After that, they shot him in his stomach. He was taken to a private hospital in Gwalior,” Alawa said.

The police have registered a case under sections 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

Story Saved
Friday, November 04, 2022
