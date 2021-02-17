Four people rearrested for thrashing woman in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna

The Madhya Pradesh police have rearrested four people for beating a pregnant woman and forcing her to carry a teenager on her shoulders for three kilometers in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district. A minor has also been held in connection with the assault.

The arrests were made days after two videos purportedly showing the woman being thrashed while carrying the teenager went viral on social media.

The woman’s estranged husband led the attack when she began living with another man after the couple separated.

Also Read | MP bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered; toll rises to 51

Rakesh Sharma, the local police station in-charge, has been suspended for inaction, said Guna police superintendent Rajesh Kumar Mishra.

The accused were earlier released on bail after they were booked for voluntarily causing hurt, using obscene words, and criminal intimidation on February 9.

“After the viral videos, police added Indian Penal Code’s Sections 342 [wrongful confinement] and 365 [kidnapping] to the First Information Report filed against the accused...the minor, who was seen sitting on the shoulders of the woman, was also booked,” said Mishra. He said they were looking for three other accused.

(With inputs from Yogendra Lumba from Guna)