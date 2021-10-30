From Nov 15, MP to launch vaccination drive to cover entire population by yr-end

From November 15, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government in Madhya Pradesh will launch a special vaccination drive against coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in order to cover the entire eligible population of the state by the end of this year, news agency PTI reported on Saturday.

Addressing a Covid-19 review meeting at his residence on Friday, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the drive will be organised for people who have not received the first or the second vaccine dose so far.

The Madhya Pradesh government is also planning to call people, who have taken the first dose, to remind them about getting the second jab against Covid-19.

“School and college children should also be included in the awareness campaign so that they can encourage their parents to get vaccinated. Those people who got the first shot, but did not turn up for the second dose should be reminded by making phone calls through the call centre,” Chouhan said during the review meeting on Friday.

The chief minister also directed officials to hold vaccine and testing camps during public programmes in the near future, PTI also reported.

Previously, Madhya Pradesh had held mega vaccination drives in August and September. More than 70 million vaccine doses have been administered in the state so far of which 191,307 doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

Madhya Pradesh's daily Covid-19 tally dropped to single-digit on Friday after nine new cases were reported, pushing the caseload to 792,832. Eight people were detected positive for the viral disease on Monday, October 25.

No fresh deaths were reported for a second consecutive day and the toll till Friday remained unchanged at 10,524. The total recoveries and active cases in Madhya Pradesh stand at 782,195 and 113 respectively.