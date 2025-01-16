Menu Explore
High court notice to MP minister on plea that alleged he faked SC certificate

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 16, 2025 09:52 PM IST

Gautam Tetwal was first elected from the reserved seat of Sarangpur in 2008 and was fielded again by the BJP in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections

BHOPAL: The Indore bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court has issued notice to technical education minister Gautam Tetwal on a petition that accused him of producing a fake caste certificate to contest the 2023 assembly elections from the reserved seat of Sarangpur in Rajgarh district.

Gautam Tetwal was inducted in Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav’s council of minister as a minister of state (independent charge) (Instagram/gotamtetwalofficial)
Gautam Tetwal was inducted in Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav’s council of minister as a minister of state (independent charge) (Instagram/gotamtetwalofficial)

The notice was issued by a bench of justice Subodh Abhyankar following a petition filed last year by a Rajgarh resident, Jitendra Kumar Malviya. The petition filed before the high court’s Indore bench, said Tetwal belonged to the Jingar case which comes under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) but had procured a certificate that declared him as a member of the “Mochi” community listed as a Scheduled Caste.

The high court has also issued notice to principal secretary, scheduled caste commissioner, superintendent of police, Rajgarh and screening committee chairman Bhopal.

Tetwal was first elected from the Sarangpur seat (SC) in 2008. He was fielded by the BJP in the November 2023 state elections and defeated Congress candidate Kala Mahesh Malviya by 23,054 votes.

He was subsequently inducted in chief minister Mohan Yadav’s council of minister as a minister of state (independent charge) and given charge of the technical education, skill development and employment portfolio.

