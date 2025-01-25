Himachal: Paragliding school to be inaugurated at Bir-Billing

Nestled in the foothills of the Dhauladhar mountains, Bir-Billing in Baijnath, Kangra, a popular destination for aero-sport enthusiasts, is set to have the National Institute of Paragliding and Aero Sports which will be inaugurated by chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday. The paragliding school in Bir-Billing is expected to train hundreds annually. (HT file)

It aims to train paragliding pilots and significantly boost Himachal Pradesh’s tourism sector. Built at the cost of ₹9 crore, the institute will operate under the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports, Manali, and the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC). It is expected to train hundreds annually.

Officials said it is the first-of-its-kind paragliding instituted in India. The paragliding institute was approved for Bir-Billing after the successful organisation of the Paragliding World Cup in October 2015. The foundation stone of the institute was laid by then CM Virbhadra Singh in November the same year.

CM Sukhu will visit Baijnath on Saturday where he will preside over the Statehood Day function.