Himachal to get hi-tech testing labs: Shandil

Health minister Dhani Ram Shandil said here today that hi-tech testing labs would be established across the state and existing labs would be strengthened to perform high volume tests. (Sourced)

He stated this while chairing the meeting of the Cabinet sub-committee to work out the modalities for reviewing and strengthening of Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) in the state. Technical education minister Rajesh Dharmani and Ayush minister Yadvinder Goma were also present in the meeting.

The health minister said that the services provided by the RKS would be improved significantly for the welfare of the people of the state. Additionally, the cabinet sub-committee asked the RKS to work on resource generation and optimum utilisation of its resources.

He added that the government was focusing on improving and strengthening the health care system across the state by making health services speedy and more reliable with world class infrastructure in all health institutions. “For this complete overhaul of the healthcare system is being done. Adarsh swasthya sansthans are being opened at 69 places which will ensure state-of-the-art treatment to the people of the state in their respective constituencies,” said Shandil.