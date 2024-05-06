 Jabalpur: Teenager among 5 children killed in tractor accident - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Jabalpur: Teenager among 5 children killed in tractor accident

ByMonika Pandey
May 06, 2024 03:38 PM IST

The district administration has announced financial assistance of ₹50,000 to the family members of the deceased and ₹10,000 to the injured

Five people, including three teenagers and two other children, were killed after a speeding tractor overturned in Chargawan village of Jabalpur district on Monday.

Representational image.
Representational image.

The tractor was being driven by 18-year-old Dharmendra Gond, while the other deceased were within the age group of 12-15 years. All were members of the same family, the police said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“Dharmendra Gond was going to get a water tanker for his sister’s wedding function. The other children joined in for a ride on the tractor. They had barely gone 500mts from their house when the tractor skidded off the road and overturned in the nearby field. Eyewitnesses said the tractor was being driven recklessly at a high speed,” additional superintendent of police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma said.

The district administration has announced financial assistance of 50,000 to the family members of the deceased and 10,000 to the injured.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bhopal / Jabalpur: Teenager among 5 children killed in tractor accident
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On