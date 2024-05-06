Jabalpur: Teenager among 5 children killed in tractor accident

Five people, including three teenagers and two other children, were killed after a speeding tractor overturned in Chargawan village of Jabalpur district on Monday. Representational image.

The tractor was being driven by 18-year-old Dharmendra Gond, while the other deceased were within the age group of 12-15 years. All were members of the same family, the police said.

“Dharmendra Gond was going to get a water tanker for his sister’s wedding function. The other children joined in for a ride on the tractor. They had barely gone 500mts from their house when the tractor skidded off the road and overturned in the nearby field. Eyewitnesses said the tractor was being driven recklessly at a high speed,” additional superintendent of police (ASP) Suryakant Sharma said.

The district administration has announced financial assistance of ₹50,000 to the family members of the deceased and ₹10,000 to the injured.