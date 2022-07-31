Khargone communal violence: Key accused arrested days after NSA slapped on him
- Communal clashes had erupted in Khargone city on Ram Navami on April 10 during which shops and houses were damaged, vehicles torched and stones hurled.
The prime accused in the violence that broke out in Madhya Pradesh’s Khargone district in April during a Ram Navami procession was arrested on Sunday. The accused, identified as Sameerullah Khan, has several cases against him related to the clashes, police said. The district administration had invoked the stringent National Security Act (NSA) against Khan earlier this week.
Khan, 30, had a bounty of ₹10,000 on him. He was nabbed from the Khaltaka area of Khargone district. “At least 11 criminal cases, including arson, stone pelting, and violence, were registered against Khan during the April 10 communal riots,” Superintendent of Police (SP) Dharmveer Singh told news agency PTI.
“The accused has been involved in criminal cases, including those of communal nature, since 2016,” added Singh.
Communal clashes had erupted in Khargone city on Ram Navami on April 10 during which shops and houses were damaged, vehicles torched and stones hurled.
In the weeks following the clashes, the district administration had imposed a curfew partially for 24 days. During the curfew relaxation period, shops selling milk, vegetables, medicines, were allowed to remain open, but religious places were asked to stay shut.
At least 64 first information reports (FIRs) were registered and 170 people were booked within the first two weeks after clashes. An accused, later identified as Mohsin aka Waseem, who allegedly fired shots at a police officer, was arrested. Four criminal cases were already registered against Mohsin, including those related to the sale of illegal arms and assault, news agency PTI reported.
The administration had also demolished 54 houses, shops and buildings for ‘encroachment,’ after which roughly 21 petitions were filed in the MP high court against the demolition drive.
(With agency inputs)
