Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Liquor consumption at shops to be banned in Madhya Pradesh from April 1

Liquor consumption at shops to be banned in Madhya Pradesh from April 1

bhopal news
Published on Feb 20, 2023 10:05 AM IST

Home minister Narottam Mishra said the state government has been working to discourage the sale of liquor and that no alcohol shop has been opened since 2010

Home minister Narottam Mishra. (Twitter)
Home minister Narottam Mishra. (Twitter)
ByShruti Tomar

Sitting arrangements at liquor shops will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh from April 1 as part of efforts to discourage alcohol consumption under the state’s new excise policy.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said the state Cabinet approved the policy on Sunday. He added no liquor shop has been opened since 2010 in Madhya Pradesh.

“Now, no sitting arrangements will be allowed at the liquor shops for the consumption of liquor. Similarly, no liquor shops will be allowed to be opened within 100 metres of schools, religious places, and hostels.”

Liquor shops were not earlier allowed to be opened within 50 metres of educational institutions and religious places.

Mishra said the provision of cancelling driving licenses in cases of drunk driving will also be made more stringent. He added that only liquor will be sold at the shops and places of drinking will not be allowed.

Mishra said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been working to discourage the sale of liquor. “During [the] Narmada Sewa Yatra [of the state government to conserve the Narmada river in 2016 and 2017], many liquor shops were closed.”

The new excise policy was finalised amid former chief minister and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti’s protests against it. Bharti has been demanding a ban on liquor in the poll-bound state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 20, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out