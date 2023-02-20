Liquor consumption at shops to be banned in Madhya Pradesh from April 1

Sitting arrangements at liquor shops will not be allowed in Madhya Pradesh from April 1 as part of efforts to discourage alcohol consumption under the state’s new excise policy.

Home minister Narottam Mishra said the state Cabinet approved the policy on Sunday. He added no liquor shop has been opened since 2010 in Madhya Pradesh.

“Now, no sitting arrangements will be allowed at the liquor shops for the consumption of liquor. Similarly, no liquor shops will be allowed to be opened within 100 metres of schools, religious places, and hostels.”

Liquor shops were not earlier allowed to be opened within 50 metres of educational institutions and religious places.

Mishra said the provision of cancelling driving licenses in cases of drunk driving will also be made more stringent. He added that only liquor will be sold at the shops and places of drinking will not be allowed.

Mishra said chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has been working to discourage the sale of liquor. “During [the] Narmada Sewa Yatra [of the state government to conserve the Narmada river in 2016 and 2017], many liquor shops were closed.”

The new excise policy was finalised amid former chief minister and ruling Bharatiya Janata Party leader Uma Bharti’s protests against it. Bharti has been demanding a ban on liquor in the poll-bound state.

