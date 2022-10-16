Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Ludhiana | New labour codes in focus at awareness session by CICU

Ludhiana | New labour codes in focus at awareness session by CICU

Updated on Oct 16, 2022 11:20 PM IST

The interactive awareness session held by by CICU in Ludhiana was conducted by a legal expert, advocate Anil Arora, who emphasised upon various clauses of different current acts and amendments being done in New Labour Code

Over 60 human resource (HR) and legal professionals from across the state attended awareness session on new labour codes organised by CICU in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)
Over 60 human resource (HR) and legal professionals from across the state attended awareness session on new labour codes organised by CICU in Ludhiana.
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

An awareness session on new labour codes organised by the Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) was attended by over 60 human resource (HR) and legal professionals working in the industry from across the state on Saturday.

The interactive awareness session was conducted by a legal expert, advocate Anil Arora, who emphasised upon various clauses of different current acts and amendments being done in New Wage Code.

Head, HR core committee of CICU, Deepak Jain and general secretary Pankaj Sharma said ethical implementation of the labour laws at the workplace is a very important part for running a business efficiently.

President, CICU, Upkar Singh Ahuja said, “Having strong legal and labour laws knowledge is vital for framing employer-employee friendly policies. In the current scenario, updated legal and labour law skills are essential for every industry, especially for HR\IR\legal professionals.”

