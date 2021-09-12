Madhya Pradesh announces mega Covid-19 vaccination drive again, this time on PM Modi’s birthday

Madhya Pradesh government announced a mega vaccination drive against Covid-19 in the state, days after a similar drive was conducted earlier for two days on August 25 and 26. This time, the state government has announced the event as part of its celebrations on September 17, to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday.

The directorate of state health services announced the vaccination drive on Twitter, calling it a “vaccination festival.” It also invited the public to get vaccinated in order to protect themselves from the coronavirus.

The state government had set itself a target of inoculating 100% of its population with at least one dose of the vaccine by September 30. Earlier on September 9, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met with state health minister Prabhuram Choudhary and discussed the measures to achieve this target, he had tweeted. Further, he also said that he spoke with Union minister of health and family welfare Mansukh Mandaviya, who had assured sufficient Covid-19 vaccine supply for MP. “This supply will help in making the Vaccination Maha Abhiyan a success, being conducted on the occasion of the birthday of the successful Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on September 17,” Chouhan had said.

Earlier on August 25, a two-day vaccination drive named “Vaccination Maha Abhiyan 2” was conducted in MP, during which more than four million vaccine doses were administered in the state. While 2,420,374 doses were administered on the first day, as many as 1,649,751 doses were administered on the second day, according to a news report by ANI. First and second doses of the vaccine were delivered on the first day while only second doses were given during the second day of the drive. Before this drive too, Chouhan had demanded 1.1 million additional vaccine doses from the Union government.

With 452,560 vaccine doses administered till 6pm on Saturday, the overall doses administered in the state reached 51,373,554, according to a medical bulletin. Indore with over 3.9 million doses leads the list of districts with the maximum number of vaccines administered.