Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh cabinet nod to death penalty for hooch trade
The move comes against the backdrop of the death of at least seven people after drinking spurious liquor in Mandsaur and Indore recently. (Image used for representation)(HT PHOTO.)
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh cabinet nod to death penalty for hooch trade

  • The decision to approve the Madhya Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which also has a provision of upto 20 lakh fine, was taken in a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday
By HT Correspondent, Bhopal
UPDATED ON AUG 04, 2021 01:09 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh cabinet on Tuesday approved amendments to the State Excise Act prescribing capital punishment and life imprisonment in the cases related to deaths caused by the consumption of spurious liquor.

The decision to approve the Madhya Pradesh Excise (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which also has a provision of upto 20 lakh fine, was taken in a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday, said state home minister Narottam Mishra. “To increase the penalty and punishment imposed on various types of crime under Excise Act, the cabinet approved the amendment in the section 49 (A) of MP Excise Act,” Mishra told reporters.

The move comes against the backdrop of the death of at least seven people after drinking spurious liquor in Mandsaur and Indore recently.

