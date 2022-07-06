Madhya Pradesh civic polls: 1st phase of voting in 44 districts today
- Votes will be cast for municipal corporations including Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Burhanpur, Chhindwara, Ujjain, Sagar, Singrauli and Satna.
Polling across 44 districts for the first phase of elections to urban bodies in Madhya Pradesh begins today. A total of 1.04 crore voters are expected to exercise their franchise in the first phase of polling, an official informed news agency PTI. Voting will go on till 5pm, he added.
“As many as 13,148 booths have been set up for polling in 133 urban bodies, including 11 municipal corporations, 36 municipalities and 86 Nagar Parishads,” State Election Commission (SEC) Commissioner Basant Pratap Singh told PTI. Over 3,000 of these have been declared as ‘sensitive booths’ by the poll body and will be under constant surveillance and tight security by officials.
Explaining the colour marking schemes of the Electronic Voting Machines (ENMs) to facilitate and simplify the polling process for voters, Singh informed that white colour will be displayed on the top of EVMS for the post of mayor and pink for the post of corporator. “Yellow and blue colours will be displayed for the post of the corporator in municipalities and Nagar Parishads respectively,” he added.
Nearly 79,000 employees are engaged in electoral work, whereas roughly 27,000 personnel have been deployed for security duty.
A total of 101 candidates are in the fray for the post of mayor in 11 municipal corporations; 11,250 candidates are contesting for 2,808 posts of corporators in 133 urban bodies. The second phase of polling will be held on July 13 and the counting would be done on July 17.
With inputs from PTI
-
Partly cloudy sky in Delhi today, thundershowers expected towards evening
Delhi is likely to see cloudy sky with light rain on Wednesday, with light to moderate thundershowers expected towards evening, the India Meteorological Department said in its forecast. The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be around 28 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is predicted to reach 37 degrees Celsius. The maximum temperature on Tuesday was 37.9 degrees Celsius and the minimum temperature stayed at 29 degrees Celsius.
-
PSEB Class-10 results: Mohali rises in ranking, slips in pass percentage
Even though Mohali district rose by two spots from last year's ranking in the PSEB Class 10 exams, its pass percentage dropped from 99.91% to 99%. Last year, Mohali was placed 17th among the 23 districts. This year, it improved its standing to 15th, with Gurdaspur district bagging the top spot. As many as 9,401 students from 109 Mohali schools appeared in the exams and 9,307 passed.
-
32-year-old doctor ends life in Mohali’s Phase 2
A 32-year-old doctor allegedly ended his life by injecting himself with a paralytic drug used in anaesthesia at his rented accommodation in Phase 2 on Monday night. The doctor, who hailed from Rupnagar, was living alone in the rented house for the last three months and worked at a private hospital in Sector 34, Chandigarh. The autopsy will be conducted at the Phase-6 civil hospital on Wednesday.
-
Sippy Sidhu murder: Kalyani’s judicial custody extended
A local court on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of Kalyani Singh, an accused in the murder of national-level shooter and lawyer Sukhmanpreet Singh, alias Sippy Sidhu. Lodged in Model Jail, Sector 51, since June 21, Kalyani, 36, was produced in court via video conferencing. On Monday, she had applied for bail before a local court. Her plea will be taken up for hearing on July 8.
-
Haryana miffed over Chandigarh hiring medical officers from Punjab, other states
The UT administration's decision to appoint 33 medical officers (MOs) on deputation from Punjab, Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, and none from Haryana has not gone down well with the Haryana government. Highlighting its displeasure through a letter, the Haryana government has urged the UT administration to maintain the 60:40 ratio between Punjab and Haryana while filling up the vacant posts of MOs and dental surgeons. Till then, Haryana had not sent any panel of doctors.
