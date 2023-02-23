Madhya Pradesh CM slams Kamal Nath for 'Madira Pradesh' liquor jibe

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday slammed senior Congress leader Kamal Nath for calling the state 'Madira' (liquor) Pradesh.

Kamal Nath does not have any connect to the soil and culture of the state and has insulted its eight crore citizens with this comment, the CM told reporters here.

Speaking in his home turf Chhindwara on Wednesday, Nath said, "When we say we are from MP, we are told we are from Madira Pradesh. This is the full form of MP now. Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised acche din (good days) and Chouhan is trying to achieve it by bringing liquor prices down."

Bharatiya Janata Party workers held protests in Ujjain, Jabalpur and some other cities against Nath during the day. The MP government has cleared the state's new excise policy on Sunday, under which 'ahatas', or areas for drinking attached to liquor outlets, and shop bars will be closed from April 1 as part of efforts to discourage liquor consumption.

A slash in liquor prices in the current financial year had resulted in rise in consumption of beer, Indian made foreign liquor (IMFL) and country liquor by 48 per cent, 30 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, till January in MP when compared to 2021-22, an excise official had said.