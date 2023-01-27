Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh couple dies by suicide after poisoning sons

Madhya Pradesh couple dies by suicide after poisoning sons

bhopal news
Published on Jan 27, 2023 08:21 AM IST

The couple’s sons were suffering from incurable muscular dystrophy and their condition was deteriorating

Police found the four in an unconscious state and rushed them to a hospital where they died during treatment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police found the four in an unconscious state and rushed them to a hospital where they died during treatment. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByShruti Tomar

A 45-year-old former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator and his wife allegedly died by suicide after poisoning their two sons suffering from incurable muscular dystrophy in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha on Thursday, said police.

Additional police superintendent Sameer Yadav said the 45-year-old left a note and also posted it on social media, saying the disease his 13-year-old and seven-year-old sons suffered from forced them to kill themselves.

The former corporator purportedly wrote he was unable to save his sons from the genetic disease. “We are facing trouble for the past five years. ...we have decided to end our lives,” the note said.

Yadav said after seeing the post on social media, some friends rushed to their house but they found it was locked from the inside. “They tried to open the gate and informed the police about it.”

Police found the four in an unconscious state. “They were rushed to the district hospital where they died while undergoing treatment.”

Police cited the probe and said that the 45-year-old first gave poison to his sons and later the couple had it. They have registered a case and were investigating the matter.

The family’s relatives told police the couple tried their best to get their sons treated but their condition was deteriorating.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 27, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out