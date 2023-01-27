Madhya Pradesh couple dies by suicide after poisoning sons

A 45-year-old former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) corporator and his wife allegedly died by suicide after poisoning their two sons suffering from incurable muscular dystrophy in Madhya Pradesh’s Vidisha on Thursday, said police.

Additional police superintendent Sameer Yadav said the 45-year-old left a note and also posted it on social media, saying the disease his 13-year-old and seven-year-old sons suffered from forced them to kill themselves.

The former corporator purportedly wrote he was unable to save his sons from the genetic disease. “We are facing trouble for the past five years. ...we have decided to end our lives,” the note said.

Yadav said after seeing the post on social media, some friends rushed to their house but they found it was locked from the inside. “They tried to open the gate and informed the police about it.”

Police found the four in an unconscious state. “They were rushed to the district hospital where they died while undergoing treatment.”

Police cited the probe and said that the 45-year-old first gave poison to his sons and later the couple had it. They have registered a case and were investigating the matter.

The family’s relatives told police the couple tried their best to get their sons treated but their condition was deteriorating.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON