Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh extends ban on bus operations from 4 states till June 15
The ban includes vehicles with all-India tourist permits, the official said quoting the order.
The ban includes vehicles with all-India tourist permits, the official said quoting the order.
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh extends ban on bus operations from 4 states till June 15

The order to extend the ban, which was to end on Monday, was issued by additional transport commissioner Arvind Saxena, an official said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI | , Bhopal
PUBLISHED ON JUN 07, 2021 09:54 PM IST

The Madhya Pradesh government on Monday extended a ban on operation of bus services to and from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till June 15 in view of the coronavirus pandemic, an official said.

The order to extend the ban, which was to end on Monday, was issued by additional transport commissioner Arvind Saxena, he added.

The ban includes vehicles with all-India tourist permits, the official said quoting the order.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.