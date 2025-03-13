Madhya Pradesh: FM Jagdish Deoda presents budget of 4.21 lakh cr

With focus on enhancing role of private investors in infrastructure development, Madhya Pradesh finance minister Jagdish Deoda presented a budget of ₹4.21 lakh crore. The minister also introduced 12 new schemes providing better services to people of the state. (MP Vishan Sabha)

The total expenditure budget estimate for the year 2025-26 is ₹3.75 lakh crore which is ₹48,954 crore more than last year. A revenue surplus of ₹618 crore is estimated in 2025-26.

The 29.5% debt to SGDP ratio is proposed for 2025-26 (BE) while it was 28.1% in 2024-25 (RE) and 26.5% in 2023-24. The fiscal deficit in the year 2025-26 is estimated to be ₹78,902 crore, which is 4.66% of the state’s gross domestic product. In 2024-25 (RE), fiscal deficit was 4.15% and in 2023-24, it was 3.26 %.

The state’s own tax revenue and non-tax revenue is estimated to be about 6.4% higher than the budget estimate for the year 2024-25.

There was no increase in benefit amount given by the government through different schemes including Ladli Behna in which women get ₹1,250 per month.

However, the finance minister announced that the beneficiaries of Ladli Behna will be linked with the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Suraksha Scheme and Atal Pension Scheme of the central government.

A new scheme for building public assets with private investment was also announced.

“The target area of this scheme is to operate education and health facilities and hostels, based on Public Private Partnership (PPP) model,” he said.

12 new schemes for development of various sectors including for infrastructure development in tribal villages, to provide all government benefits under one scheme for under underprivileged families and for new hostels for working women, were also announced.

Reacting to the budget, state chief minister Mohan Yadav said the budget is for welfare of poor, skill development of youth, employment-oriented training, increasing the income of farmers and empowering women.

Meanwhile, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, Umang Singhar, criticised the budget.

“A budget of debt does not lead to the development of any house. This government, which is cheating the public with its budget, is only avoiding issues, it neither cares about the public nor their problems, the government is only concerned about taking loans and enjoying the luxury”, Singhar said.