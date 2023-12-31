close_game
Madhya Pradesh: Infant dies after branded with hot iron in Shahdol

Madhya Pradesh: Infant dies after branded with hot iron in Shahdol

ByShruti Tomar
Dec 31, 2023 04:54 PM IST

This is the third death of children due to branding in stomach, locally known as ‘Dagna’, in Shahdol district since November 21

BHOPAL: A 45-days-old infant died due to infection after he was branded with hot iron rod to treat pneumonia in Shahdol district, an official said on Saturday.

Police said they are investigating the matter. (Representative Image)
Police said they are investigating the matter. (Representative Image)

This is the third death of children due to branding in stomach, locally known as ‘Dagna’, in Shahdol district since November 21. Earlier, two infants died after branding with hot iron rod to treat pneumonia.

A resident of Bandhwa village Harsh Lal Baiga’s son Rajan Baiga had been admitted to Shahdol district hospital on December 21. Requesting anonymity, a doctor said, “The child was admitted to the PICU of the district hospital. He was unable to breathe properly and his ribs were found broken. He died of complications caused due to infection.”

The mother Rambai said, “I had gone to my mother’s village. My son fell ill. On the direction of a midwife, I branded the child’s stomach with hot bangles. After this, when the child’s health did not improve, he was admitted to the district hospital Shahdol.”

Shahdol, superintendent of police Kumar Prateek said, “We are investigating the matter. We will take necessary action against the accused.”

District collector Vandana Vaidya refused to respond on the incident.

