Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bhopal news

Madhya Pradesh: Man arrested under Freedom of Religion ordinance

He was arrested in Indore for allegedly abducting a minor girl, forcing her to marry him and convert her religion
By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:58 PM IST

A 24-year-old man has been arrested under the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Ordinance for allegedly abducting a minor girl, forcing her to marry him and convert her religion in Indore on Wednesday night, said police.

Police arrested the man under sections 366 (Kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage), 363 (punishment for kidnapping) and 3/5 of the MP Freedom of Religion Ordinance 2020 late Wednesday night.

Indore’s deputy inspector general (DIG) of police Manish Kapuria said, “Police received information that a minor girl was abducted and the man was forcing her to convert her religion and marry him.”

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Told they cannot get married, interfaith couple attempts suicide

He said police found the girl at a hotel and arrested the man.

“The girl told police that she met the man a few months ago and he introduced himself using a fake name. A few days ago, the girl came to know his real identity. When the girl refused to marry him, he abducted her on Wednesday,” said Kapuria.

Police are interrogating the man and further investigation was on.

