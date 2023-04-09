MP: Houses razed, force deployed in Sewal after attack at police station

The Burhanpur district administration in Madhya Pradesh demolished five houses in Sewal village, police said on Saturday. More than 20 police vehicles, including Vajra vehicles, and weapons-equipped vehicles have been deployed (File Photo)

The move came a day after a few miscreants allegedly attacked a police station in the district and freed the prisoners locked at the station for looting a forest outpost last year.

Nepanagar police had on Tuesday arrested one Hema Meghwal and two others for looting at least 17 guns and cartridges from a forest department outpost on November 28, 2022.

“On Wednesday night, about 50 miscreants, all residents of Sewal village, entered the police station and attacked three police personnel. They took Hema Meghwal and two others with them. Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Gulab Singh, Ajay Malviya and a constable have been injured in the attack. All three are being treated in a private hospital,” a senior police officer said.

On Saturday, police swung into action following the protest in the district by people against “poor law and order conditions.” Police and administration in Sewal village deployed more than 500 police personnel, including special armed forces and imposed prohibitory orders.

More than 20 police vehicles, including Vajra vehicles, and weapons-equipped vehicles have been deployed.

“Most of the people who attacked the police station are residents of Sewal village. On Saturday, residents were asked to stay at home after imposing prohibitory order under Section 144 of CrPC,” said Rahul Kumar Lodha, superintendent of police (SP), Burhanpur.

Later, the administration demolished five houses, including three houses that belonged to Meghwal in Sewal.

As per the administration orders, the entry of outsiders has been banned in the village. “This will continue till the surrender of the accused,” said the SP.

Meanwhile, due to prohibitory orders, the final examination of classes 3, 4, 6 and 7 has been cancelled. District education officer Ravindra Mahajan said the examination in four schools in Sewal was postponed.

“The security has enhanced in the village to nab the attackers and maintain law and order condition,” said district collector Bhavya Mittal.