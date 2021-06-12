Madhya Pradesh records 337 new coronavirus cases, 24 deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Saturday recorded 337 new coronavirus infections which raised its caseload to 7,87,909, while the death toll reached 8,534 with 24 new fatalities, the Health Department said here. A total of 985 patients were discharged from hospitals since Friday evening, taking the count of recoveries to 7,74,600, the department said.

With 96 new cases, Indore district's caseload went up to 1,52,437, while that of Bhopal district rose to 1,22,607 with addition of 93 infections. The Covid-19 death toll in Indore district rose to 1,368 with two more deaths. The death count in Bhopal went up to 964 with one new fatality. Indore district now has 742 active patients while Bhopal has 1,417.

The total active caseload in the state is 4,775. As many as 13 out of 52 districts of the state recorded no case in the last 24 hours. With 77,838 new tests, the tally of samples tested for coronavirus in Madhya Pradesh reached 1.08 crore.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Total cases 7,87,909, New cases 337, Death toll 8,534, Recovered 7,74,600, Active cases 4,775, Number of tests conducted so far 1,08,29,438.