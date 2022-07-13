Madhya Pradesh to organise ‘Youth Mahapanchayat’ in Bhopal on June 23, 24
The Madhya Pradesh government will organise a ‘Youth Mahapanchayat’ in capital Bhopal on July 23 and 24 on the 116th birth anniversary of the revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad.
According to an official statement, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the objective of this mahapanchayat is to provide a platform to the state's enthusiastic youth by bringing forward the legacy of Azad so that they can identify the social, economic and political challenges of Madhya Pradesh, India and the world and suggest all possible solutions. Chouhan urged the youth to participate in large numbers.
“In this mahapanchayat, selected from the Youth Panchayat in all the districts of the state, ideal youth and their inspiration will be included. Efforts will be made to ensure the participation of youth in the vision of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh through this two-day event. In addition, leadership skills will also be imparted,” the statement said.
"The youth participating in the state-level 'Youth Mahapanchayat' will be selected based on a group discussion to be held in all the districts of the state on July 16, 2022. Group discussions will be conducted on several topics. Interested youth can register for this through mp.mygov.in," the statement added.
The last date of registration for the state-level mahapanchayat is July 15.
Based on their performance, the top six youth from each district of Madhya Pradesh will be selected for the state level which will be held in Bhopal on July 23 and 24.
Pune veterinary doctor duped of ₹35 lakh in chit fund fraud
Kalewadi-based veterinary doctor was duped of ₹35 lakh in a chit fund fraud, said police officials on Wednesday. The Wakad police have registered case against accused Anil Somshekharan Nair (53) and Prita Anil Nair (42), resident of Navi Sangvi for allegedly luring Dr Ashok Krushna Bhondwe (62) to invest in chit funds, promising higher returns. After being confident of this scheme, the doctor transferred Rs 35 lakh to the accused account.
How Uttarakhand is gearing up for Kanwar Yatra; 40 million devotees expected
With the Kanwar yatra set to begin on Thursday after a gap of two years owing to Covid-19 restrictions, the Uttarakhand administration will be put to test for a much bigger challenge than the ongoing Char Dham yatra as 40 million devotees are expected to visit the holy city of Haridwar in a span of two weeks. For better management, the Kanwar area is divided into 31 zones and 133 sectors.
Burnt car with charred body inside found in Karnataka
A totally burnt car with a charred body inside was found in an isolated place at Henaberu in Byndoor taluk of Udupi district, police sources said on Wednesday. Only skeletal remains are found in the rear seat of the car behind the driver's seat on Tuesday night. The chassis of the car and registration plate is also charred. A case has been registered at the Byndoor police station.
Sunil Gupta is vice-chairperson of Punjab Economic Policy and Planning Board
Former Canara Bank director Sunil Gupta, has held the positions of chairperson, vice-chairperson and secretary at the Chandigarh chapter of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India . He is a member of the Chandigarh University governing body; former president of the Aggarwal Sabha, Panchkula; former Chandigarh Club director; Punjab Judo Association treasurer; and Panchkula Welfare Trust (charitable diagnostic centre) chairperson.
PMC schools to remain closed on Thursday
With the India Meteorological Department issuing rain alerts and incessant rainfall, the Pune Municipal Corporation has decided that all civic primary and secondary schools will remain closed on Thursday. PMC school board administrative officer Meenakshi Raut issued the order on Wednesday. Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation is also likely to issue a similar order by evening.
