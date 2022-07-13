Madhya Pradesh to organise ‘Youth Mahapanchayat’ in Bhopal on June 23, 24

The Madhya Pradesh government will organise a ‘Youth Mahapanchayat’ in capital Bhopal on July 23 and 24 on the 116th birth anniversary of the revolutionary Chandrashekhar Azad.

According to an official statement, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said the objective of this mahapanchayat is to provide a platform to the state's enthusiastic youth by bringing forward the legacy of Azad so that they can identify the social, economic and political challenges of Madhya Pradesh, India and the world and suggest all possible solutions. Chouhan urged the youth to participate in large numbers.

“In this mahapanchayat, selected from the Youth Panchayat in all the districts of the state, ideal youth and their inspiration will be included. Efforts will be made to ensure the participation of youth in the vision of self-reliant Madhya Pradesh through this two-day event. In addition, leadership skills will also be imparted,” the statement said.

"The youth participating in the state-level 'Youth Mahapanchayat' will be selected based on a group discussion to be held in all the districts of the state on July 16, 2022. Group discussions will be conducted on several topics. Interested youth can register for this through mp.mygov.in," the statement added.

The last date of registration for the state-level mahapanchayat is July 15.

Based on their performance, the top six youth from each district of Madhya Pradesh will be selected for the state level which will be held in Bhopal on July 23 and 24.

