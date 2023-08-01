Home / Cities / Bhopal News / Madhya Pradesh man strangles wife after a quarrel over a cup of tea: Police

Madhya Pradesh man strangles wife after a quarrel over a cup of tea: Police

ByShruti Tomar
Aug 01, 2023 09:15 PM IST

A man in Madhya Pradesh allegedly strangled his wife after a quarrel over making tea. The victim's family alleged that he had been harassing her for dowry.

BHOPAL: A 27-year-old man in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior allegedly strangled his wife, 22, on Tuesday morning after a quarrel over making tea for him, police said.

Police said the couple had been married for just about two years (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Police said the couple had been married for just about two years (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The victim was identified by the police as Sadhna Rajak, a resident of Chandupura village near Gwalior. She married Mohit Rajak of Thatipur village in Gwalior about two years ago.

Thatipur town inspector Manish Dhakad said, “Mohit Rajak confessed his crime and said he was getting late to work but Sadhna wanted him to accompany her to the temple. Mohit asked for tea but Sadhna delayed making it..”

The police officer said the quarrel, which started over a cup of tea, escalated to such an extent that Sadna’s family came over to try to pacify Mohit.

But the visit may have infuriated Mohit. “After they left, Mohit beat thrashed her and later strangled her to death with a piece of cloth,” said the police officer.

Sadhna’s family alleged that Mohit had been harassing her for dowry.

    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

