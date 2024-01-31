Man tries to kill minor daughter in Bhopal; arrested

The police have arrested a man for allegedly trying to kill his minor daughter by slitting her throat and dumping her in the bushes. Handcuffs - Handcuff

The eight-year-old is admitted at the Hamidia hospital in a serious condition, while the father, identified as Tej Singh Lodhi, has been charged under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Preeti is a daughter from Tej’s first wife. After the death of his first wife, he married another woman, who gave birth to a specially abled boy. He was upset due to his family situation, hence decided to kill his daughter,” additional deputy commissioner of police Riyaz Iqbal said.

“The incident took place near a wedding hall on Monday night at 10pm after he had taken her far from home asking her to go to his brother’s house. There, he smothered her mouth and slit her throat with a sharp-edged weapon and threw her near the bushes to die. The girl regained consciousness and came to the road bleeding from her neck and passersby informed the police,” a police official said.

Tej Singh belongs to Sagar and works at a tent house in Bhopal.