Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
bhopal news

MP: 24-year-old man killed by his brothers-in law in alleged hate crime

Sameer Khan, who had worked at the shop of one of the brothers till recently, had eloped with their sister against their wish. They invited their sister over citing their father’s ill health and allegedly stabbed Khan to death at a cafe
By Shruti Tomar
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:06 PM IST

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by his two brothers-in-law in Indore on Sunday evening in what could allegedly be a case of hate crime, according to the police.

The two accused, brothers Abdul Ayaz and Abdul Waqar, residents of Moti Tabela in Indore, were arrested on Monday and booked under section 302 of Indian Penal Code, said Savita Chaudhary, inspector, Rawaji Bazaar police station.

She said, “Sameer Khan [the deceased] used to work in Abdul Ayaz’s shop in Indore. Two months ago, he reportedly told Ayaz that he wanted to marry his sister. Ayaz was opposed to the idea and reportedly threatened Khan with dire consequences. Later, Khan eloped with Ayaz’s sister and the couple started living in Dewas.”

Also Read | 25-year-old man killed in Panipat in suspected hate crime

Dewas is 40-odd km from Indore. “On Sunday, Ayaz called up his sister, asking her to visit them, reportedly citing their father’s ill health. The couple visited the house on Sunday afternoon. Later, Ayaz took Khan to a café where he, along with Waqar, allegedly stabbed him at least 13 times before fleeing. The shopkeepers informed the police who took Khan to the hospital where he was declared brought dead,” said Chaudhary.

“The accused have confessed to the crime and said they were upset as their relatives and neighbours had ridiculed them for allowing their sister to marry a servant,” said the police officer.

Police are investigating the role of other family members in the murder.

