MP: BJP to replace district presidents, ministers over poor performance

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Madhya Pradesh is set to change several party district presidents and office bearers and also a few ministers in charge where the response to the party’s Vikas Yatra was poor, senior party leaders said on Thursday. (Representative Photo)

In more than two dozen places, the BJP leaders and ministers faced the anger of locals over “misgovernance” accusing they are not getting any government benefits.

Although the BJP leaders termed these “disruptions” as a conspiracy of Congress to defame the yatra, the party in its internal assessment on February 27 and 28 found certain leaders not taking their work seriously.

Similarly, BJP has also decided to reward the leaders who successfully carried out the Vikas Yatra. “These BJP leaders will be appointed to the post of chairman and vice chairman in various corporations of MP government that will have the status of minister of state,” said a senior party leader.

The list of district presidents, change ministers in charge and new appointments were approved by senior party leaders in Bhopal and Delhi, he added.

“The yatra was carried out to curb anti-incumbency and to make the voters remind about the benefits they are getting from the populist schemes of BJP. But at many places, people raised objection and refused to listen to the leaders due to their personal problems or some local long pending demand,” said another senior party leader.

The videos of the protest put a negative impact on the purpose of the yatra. “In the review, it was found that local leaders failed to understand the importance of the yatra. Now, they will be changed,” added the leader.

On Tuesday, videos went viral on social media in which BJP leaders in Bhopal demonstrated a sit-in protest after they were stopped by the police while passing through the South-West Assembly constituency following prohibitory order imposed due to the ongoing State assembly budget session.

On this, BJP state president VD Sharma, said, “Change is a part of working in any organisation. It’s not a big deal.”

Earlier, in October state BJP changed five district presidents due to poor performance in local bodies election.

