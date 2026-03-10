Bhopal, The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday approved ₹33,240 crore funds for the continuation of various schemes of seven state departments for the next five years. MP cabinet approves ₹33,240 crore for continuation of various schemes of 7 depts

The decision to approve the funds was taken during a meeting of the state cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, an official said.

"The cabinet gave its nod to provide funds of approximately ₹33,240 crore for the continuation of important schemes of seven different departments, including welfare schemes, for the next five years," the official said.

The cabinet also approved the Chief Minister's Young Interns for Good Governance Programme and also the creation of seven new posts, including that of a junior civil judge at Chitrangi in Singrauli.

The cabinet also gave its nod for the creation of 51 posts for doctors and paramedical staff, along with the opening of three Employees' State Insurance Corporation dispensaries in Maihar, Kaimor in Katni district, and Nimrani in Khargone district.

Besides, it granted its go-ahead to provide ₹190 crore for the implementation of the 'Chief Minister's Young Interns for Good Governance Programme' for three years.

The Public Service Management Department has been authorised to implement the programme by preparatory work and determining the procedure and issuing rules and guidelines.

The cabinet gave its assent to continuation of exemption from professional tax for persons with disabilities under the Madhya Pradesh Professional Tax Act, 1995, until March 31, 2030.

Besides, the cabinet approved ₹37.50 crore over the next five years to provide financial assistance for the preservation, development, and marketing of traditional and specialty products in seven selected districts under the 'One District, One Product' project.

Detailed project reports of ₹37.50 crore have been prepared for the seven districts: rugs and carpets in Sidhi district, jaggery in Datia, Chanderi and handloom textiles in Ashoknagar, zari-zardozi and jute products in Bhopal, Bagh prints in Dhar, wooden toys in Sehore, and batik prints in Ujjain.

This project will provide training, digitisation, branding, marketing, and market access to local craftsmen, weavers, and artisans. It is an important step towards promoting local entrepreneurship, creating employment, and strengthening the rural economy in the state.

The cabinet cleared the creation of seven new posts, including the one new post of junior civil judge, and six new Class III and IV posts for his office staff, for the establishment of a civil court in Chitrangi in Singrauli district, the official added.

