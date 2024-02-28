MP Cabinet to hold meeting in Ayodhya after visiting Ram Temple on March 4

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet will hold a meeting in Ayodhya on March 4 after all the ministers of the state including chief minister Mohan Yadav visit the Ram Temple in the city, an official said. Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav. (File)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will also accompany the cabinet ministers to Ayodhya.

The state government had decided to organise a Cabinet meeting in Ayodhya in February, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to minister and MLAs not to visit the temple for better crowd management.

The statue of Ram Lala was consecrated in the temple on January 22 this year.

“The ministers and officers will go to Ayodhya on March 4 where the cabinet meeting will be held,” public relation department commissioner Sandeep Yadav told media persons.