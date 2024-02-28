 MP Cabinet to hold meeting in Ayodhya after visiting Ram Temple on March 4 - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Bhopal / MP Cabinet to hold meeting in Ayodhya after visiting Ram Temple on March 4

MP Cabinet to hold meeting in Ayodhya after visiting Ram Temple on March 4

ByShruti Tomar
Feb 28, 2024 08:43 PM IST

All the ministers in the Madhya Pradesh government, including chief minister Mohan Yadav, will visit the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on March 4

The Madhya Pradesh Cabinet will hold a meeting in Ayodhya on March 4 after all the ministers of the state including chief minister Mohan Yadav visit the Ram Temple in the city, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav. (File)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav. (File)

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders will also accompany the cabinet ministers to Ayodhya.

The state government had decided to organise a Cabinet meeting in Ayodhya in February, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi had appealed to minister and MLAs not to visit the temple for better crowd management.

The statue of Ram Lala was consecrated in the temple on January 22 this year.

“The ministers and officers will go to Ayodhya on March 4 where the cabinet meeting will be held,” public relation department commissioner Sandeep Yadav told media persons.

    Shruti Tomar

    She is a senior reporter based at Bhopal. She covers higher education, social issues, youth affairs, woman and child development related issues, sports and business & industries.

