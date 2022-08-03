MP: Clerk consumes floor cleaner during EOW raid at his house
An upper divisional clerk (UDC) working with the Madhya Pradesh medical education department consumed floor cleaner after a team of Economic Offence Wing (EOW) reached his home to conduct searches in connection to a complaint of disproportionate assets on Wednesday, said an EOW official.
The UDC, Hero Keswani, 54, tried to stop the team from conducting a search but when they didn’t stop, he consumed floor cleaner. He was rushed to Hamidia Hospital where his condition is said to be stable, said Rajesh Singh, superintendent of police (SP), EOW, Bhopal.
The search resumed in the afternoon in front of his wife and two children. The team has recovered ₹85 lakh cash from his three-storey house in Bairagarh. 14 papers and sale deeds of properties have been found. He owned three luxury cars and other luxury decorative items were also found at his house, said the SP.
We were receiving complaints against him. He is said to be close to the secretary of Jeev Sewa Sansthan, a charitable trust, who is under the scanner of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for selling lands received as donations for the construction of educational institute to builders.
“The raids are going on till late evening. The lockers are yet to open and an estimation of the cost of jewellery is being taken place,” said an official.
A first information report (FIR) is also being registered against Keswani for attempt to suicide, said DP Singh, town inspector, Bairagarh police station.
