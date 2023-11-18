close_game
News / Cities / Bhopal News / MP election: Cash, drugs, jewellery worth 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period

MP election: Cash, drugs, jewellery worth 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period

Nov 18, 2023 01:52 PM IST

Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3.

Cash worth 40.18 crore and liquor, drugs, jewellery and other items cumulatively valued at nearly 300 crore were seized in Madhya Pradesh since the model code of conduct for the state assembly elections came into force on October 9, a top official has said.

Illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, cash, precious metals, gold, silver, jewellery and other materials worth about 339.95 crore have been seized. (HT photo)

Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. A voter turnout of nearly 76 per cent was recorded. Talking to reporters on Friday, state Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said continuous action was taken by the enforcement agencies across the state since the code of conduct came into force after the poll schedule was declared.

Illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, cash, precious metals, gold, silver, jewellery and other materials worth about 339.95 crore have been seized by the joint team of Flying Surveillance Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST) and police, he said. "From October 9 to November 16, these joint teams seized 40.18 crore cash, 34.68 lakh litres of illegal liquor worth 65.56 crore, narcotic substance worth 17.25 crore, gold, silver and other precious metals worth 92.76 crore and other materials worth 124.18 crore," Rajan said.

In the 2018 polls, in such action during the period when the model code of conduct was in place, cash and other items cumulatively worth 72.93 crore were seized, officials pointed out.

