Home / Cities / Bhopal News / MP: Ex-gratia in cases of deaths by wild animals doubled to 8 lakhs

MP: Ex-gratia in cases of deaths by wild animals doubled to 8 lakhs

bhopal news
Published on Nov 14, 2022 07:29 PM IST

The chief minister insisted that it was necessary to maintain a balance in nature for conservation of wildlife and expressed his gratitude towards people for supporting the cause.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT File Photo)
Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (HT File Photo)
PTI | | Posted by Yagya Sharma

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday announced to double the ex-gratia in cases of people killed in attacks by wild animals from 4 lakh and 8 lakh.

Also Read| Nine-year-old killed in tiger attack in MP’s Shahdol district

The chief minister made the announcement while speaking to reporters in Bandhavgarh National Park. “In some unfortunate incidents of attacks on human beings by wild animals, some people lose their lives, and it is our endeavour that such incidents don't take place.

Still, if such an incident occurs then the government now will give an ex-gratia of 8 lakh to the kin of the deceased instead of 4 lakh,” Chouhan said. Chouhan insisted that it was necessary to maintain a balance in nature for conservation of wildlife and expressed his gratitude towards people for supporting the cause.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan bhopal city + 1 more
madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan bhopal city

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 14, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out