In MP’s 52 districts, one park, road to be named Ladli Laxmi: Shivraj Chouhan

BHOPAL:

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said a park and a road in each of the state’s 52 districts will Be named after the Ladli Laxmi scheme. Chouhan, who launched a new version of the scheme, also transferred assistance of ₹1.83 crore into the account of 1,477 girls to pursue higher education.

Chouhan said the selected road to be named Ladli Laxmi Path will have boards that will create awareness about schemes related to women empowerment and those for the welfare and advancement of girls and women. “This will make mothers, sisters, daughters and society aware of the scheme,” he said.

Chouhan said that his government has also decided to develop a park for “Ladli Laxmi daughters” in every district.

Chouhan also spoke extensively about the initial version of the scheme in which ₹30,000 was deposited in the name of the girl child so that the girl gets ₹1.18 lakh by the time she turns 18. “In the second part, we have decided to give money for pursuing higher education so that they can have a career too,” he added.

The Opposition responded to the announcement with criticism about the law and order situation. MP Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said, “The state government failed to provide a secure environment to daughters of Madhya Pradesh,” he said, insisting that there were a string of cases in recent days in which minor girls were raped.