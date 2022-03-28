MP govt ready to help Kashmiri Pandits resettle in J&K: Minister
The Madhya Pradesh government will extend help to displaced Kashmiri Pandits if they wish to go back to their native place, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said on Monday.
Talking to reporters here, the minister, however, did not share any data of how many Kashmiri Pandits were living in Madhya Pradesh. To a question, Mishra, who is also the state government's spokesperson, said, “I request Kashmiri Pandit brothers and sisters living in Madhya Pradesh that they should inform the home department if they wish to return (to their homeland). We will ensure and make arrangements for their return."
Asked about Congress Rajya Sabha member Vivek Tankha's comments that he will not watch Hindi film "The Kashmir Files" as he knows the pain of those displaced, Mishra said, “I will request him (Takha) to provide a list of the Kashmiri Pandits in Madhya Pradesh who wish to go back Kashmir.” Last week, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had promised land to "The Kashmir Files" director Vivek Agnihotri for setting up a 'genocide museum' in the state, saying the movie shows the pain and sufferings of the displaced Kashmiri Pandit community.
However, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh had opposed such a museum, saying he will not let Bhopal's communal harmony be disturbed. Agnihotri's film has reignited a debate surrounding the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley.
-
WhatsApp status on Pak gets Karnataka woman arrested, this is what she wrote
A 25-year-old woman was arrested in Karnataka's Bagalkot district on Monday for allegedly posting a Whatsapp status that wished Pakistan on its Republic Day, according to the superintendent of police. According to authorities, she wrote in Urdu on her WhatsApp status on March 23, Pakistan's Republic Day, “Allah Har Mulk me Ittihaad…Aman...Sukoon…Ata Farma Maula." Which translates to "May God bless every nation with peace, unity, and harmony." Police claimed her post could have led to communal disharmony. She was later released on bail.
-
Crude bombs recovered near football ground in Bengal's Birbhum
Crude bombs were recovered by the police in a plastic bag near a football ground in Sikandar village of West Bengal's Birbhum district on Sunday. A bomb squad team of the Central Investigation Department (CID) to defuse these bombs
-
Sacked doctor makes hoax bomb call to hospital in Gurugram
The doctor allegedly made the call at around 12.15 pm on Thursday, but police said no bomb was found in a search at the hospital.
-
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
-
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
