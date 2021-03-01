MP govt to seek right to take criminal action against controversial web series

Madhya Pradesh government will send a proposal to the Central government seeking rights to take criminal action against web series for obscene and controversial content under the Information Technology Act, said a state home department official on Sunday.

A decision to this effect was taken after BJP MLA from Mandsaur, Yashpal Singh Sisodia, raised the issue in the state legislative assembly during the budget session on Friday. A resolution to this effect was also passed by the state assembly.

Sisodia said, “obscene language and scenes are being published without any censorship. Now, parents are worried about youngsters as they are learning abusive language and criminal activities through web series and the contents of social media. We are happy that the Information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javdekar issued new guidelines for social media and OTT platforms but we want the state must have control over the content of web series.”

State home minister Narottam Mishra resounded Sisodia's words and said, “The state government will send a proposal to the Centre seeking rights of taking criminal action the director and producers of controversial web series as a section of people are targeting Hindu Gods and Goddess and religion through web series.”

A home department officer, requesting anonymity, said, “We are preparing a draft to ask the Centre to empower the state to take action against objectionable content. However, it will take some time to finalise the draft.”

Earlier in MP, six FIRs have registered in the past four months against directors and producers of different web series. In November, the first FIR was registered against two executives of Netflix for hurting religious sentiments after the release of a web series 'A Suitable Boy'. Later, five FIRs were registered in different cities against OTT Platform Amazon Prime for releasing web series called 'Tandav'.

