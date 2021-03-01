MP govt to seek right to take criminal action against controversial web series
- A decision to this effect was taken after BJP MLA from Mandsaur, Yashpal Singh Sisodia, raised the issue in the state legislative assembly.
Madhya Pradesh government will send a proposal to the Central government seeking rights to take criminal action against web series for obscene and controversial content under the Information Technology Act, said a state home department official on Sunday.
A decision to this effect was taken after BJP MLA from Mandsaur, Yashpal Singh Sisodia, raised the issue in the state legislative assembly during the budget session on Friday. A resolution to this effect was also passed by the state assembly.
Sisodia said, “obscene language and scenes are being published without any censorship. Now, parents are worried about youngsters as they are learning abusive language and criminal activities through web series and the contents of social media. We are happy that the Information and broadcasting minister Prakash Javdekar issued new guidelines for social media and OTT platforms but we want the state must have control over the content of web series.”
Also read: 'Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces' - Farooq Abdullah
State home minister Narottam Mishra resounded Sisodia's words and said, “The state government will send a proposal to the Centre seeking rights of taking criminal action the director and producers of controversial web series as a section of people are targeting Hindu Gods and Goddess and religion through web series.”
A home department officer, requesting anonymity, said, “We are preparing a draft to ask the Centre to empower the state to take action against objectionable content. However, it will take some time to finalise the draft.”
Earlier in MP, six FIRs have registered in the past four months against directors and producers of different web series. In November, the first FIR was registered against two executives of Netflix for hurting religious sentiments after the release of a web series 'A Suitable Boy'. Later, five FIRs were registered in different cities against OTT Platform Amazon Prime for releasing web series called 'Tandav'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP govt to seek right to take criminal action against controversial web series
- A decision to this effect was taken after BJP MLA from Mandsaur, Yashpal Singh Sisodia, raised the issue in the state legislative assembly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 held in MP for ‘forcing’ minors to convert, kin of accused allege frame-up
- The family members of the accused said the girls knew Sohail for several years and they had gone to Khargone to celebrate Sohail’s birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Army's Central Command honours soldiers with service awards
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ex-MP Cong chief objects to entry of Godse worshiper into party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Madhya Praddesh HC tells state govt to hold local body polls at earliest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Man who worshipped Godse joins Cong; ‘now Gandhian’, says party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
School principal booked under anti-conversion law in MP: Police
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
6 youths killed in a car accident in Indore after party
- An employee of a nearby petrol pump said he heard a blast-like sound and when he reached the accident spot, he saw the car in a bad shape, said a police officer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
RT-PCR test compulsory for people travelling to Madhya Pradesh from Maharashtra
- The decision was taken during a high-level Covid review meeting held on Monday after a new wave of Covid-19 cases was reported from Indore.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IISER Bhopal uses AI-supported cameras to ensure masking, social distancing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Commendable': MP Guv praises state govt for law against forced conversion
- Madhya Pradesh became the first state which is ready with a roadmap to make the state self-reliant, said the Governor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP police arrest dentist who killed woman, hid body in Drishyam style
- Dentist Tripathi confessed to his crime after police found the tower location of Vibha’s mobile matched his at the same time on December 14, the day Vibha vanished.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP leader among four booked for abduction, rape of 19-yr-old in MP
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hoshangabad in Madhya Pradesh to be renamed as Narmadapuram, says CM Chouhan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NITI Aayog meet: MP CM talks about steps taken for agriculture sector
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox