'Congress must unite to defeat ‘divisive’ forces': Farooq Abdullah
- “I want the Congress party to be strong. I want the Congress to unite and fight the divisive forces," he said.
National Conference president and Lok Sabha member Farooq Abdullah on Sunday said that the Congress must unite and set its house in order to fight “divisive” forces in the country. Abdullah was responding to media queries.
Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Anand Sharma on Saturday had stated that the Congress party was “getting weaker”.
“The point is what Rahul Gandhi is saying and what these G 23 leaders are saying… Why should I react to them? I mean, what have I got to do with them? I am not saying any of these things which they are saying. It is for them to decide and set their house in order,” said Abdullah.
He, however, quickly added that he wanted the Congress to be strong.
“I want the Congress party to be strong. I want the Congress to unite and fight the divisive forces of the country. Congress must unite and must become strong. People look up to the Congress in trying to sort things out in the country. They are part of this nation and a 150-year-old party,” added Abdullah.
On Saturday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi alleged that democracy in India was “dead”. He was speaking at VOC College in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu ahead of the Assembly elections.
On the killing of Krishna Dhaba owner’s son in Srinagar in a terror attack, Abdullah said, “He was cremated today. We have already reacted to it and it was very tragic. Those who shout from the top of the mountain that everything is hunky-dory here (J&K) and they bring the ambassadors to show them how good it is here, should answer for that. It should be the L-G. If militancy is dead, he should answer. The DG and police should answer who say every day that it is over.”
On February 17, terrorists belonging to the ‘Muslim Janbaz Force’ - an offshoot of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba - attacked Krishna Dhaba’ in Srinagar’s Durganag area when 24 foreign diplomats were visiting the Union territory.
The son of the owner of popular food joint Krishna Dhaba, who was injured in the terrorist attack on the eatery, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.
