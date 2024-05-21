 MP high court allows medical termination of pregnancy of minor rape survivor - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

MP high court allows medical termination of pregnancy of minor rape survivor

ByMonika Pandey
May 21, 2024 05:54 PM IST

The court observed that the continuance of the pregnancy would involve a risk to the life of pregnant woman or of grave injury to her physical or mental health

The Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court has allowed medical termination of pregnancy of a minor rape survivor saying that court can’t remain a “silent spectator” to the agony of a minor.

The 16-year-old girl was abducted and raped by her brother-in-law between November 9, 2023, to February 2024. (Representative file photo)
The 16-year-old girl was abducted and raped by her brother-in-law between November 9, 2023, to February 2024. (Representative file photo)

Division bench of chief justice Ravi Malimath and justice Vishal Mishra on Monday allowed the medical termination, five days after the single bench of the same court dismissed the petition saying it could benefit the accused in the case, brother-in-law of the minor girl.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The 16-year-old girl was abducted and raped by her brother-in-law between November 9, 2023, to February 2024.

The accused abducted the girl on November 9, 2023 and kept her in a house in Satna from where the accused was arrested and police also found the girl from the same house in February this year.

The girl’s mother filed a petition granting permission to terminate the 20-week pregnancy.

Also Read:Cops lure man who impregnated 13-yr-old from Nepal, arrest him at border

The court said, “In the case in hand, the minor is a rape survivor. She got pregnant as an outcome of an unfortunate incident. She has already been examined by the medical board in terms of the order of this Court dated May 17, 2024, and the opinion given by the medical board is that the pregnancy is of 21 weeks and can be terminated safely under the supervision of two gynecologists.”

“The continuance of the pregnancy would involve a risk to the life of pregnant woman or of grave injury to her physical or mental health. Since there is risk to the life of the pregnant woman and of grave injury to her physical and mental health, this court cannot remain a silent spectator to the agony of minor undergoing torture and has to act and take a decision,” the court said, permitting termination adding that her physical and mental health has to be taken into consideration.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Bhopal / MP high court allows medical termination of pregnancy of minor rape survivor

IPL 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On