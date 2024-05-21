MP high court allows medical termination of pregnancy of minor rape survivor

The Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh high court has allowed medical termination of pregnancy of a minor rape survivor saying that court can’t remain a “silent spectator” to the agony of a minor. The 16-year-old girl was abducted and raped by her brother-in-law between November 9, 2023, to February 2024. (Representative file photo)

Division bench of chief justice Ravi Malimath and justice Vishal Mishra on Monday allowed the medical termination, five days after the single bench of the same court dismissed the petition saying it could benefit the accused in the case, brother-in-law of the minor girl.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The 16-year-old girl was abducted and raped by her brother-in-law between November 9, 2023, to February 2024.

The accused abducted the girl on November 9, 2023 and kept her in a house in Satna from where the accused was arrested and police also found the girl from the same house in February this year.

The girl’s mother filed a petition granting permission to terminate the 20-week pregnancy.

Also Read:Cops lure man who impregnated 13-yr-old from Nepal, arrest him at border

The court said, “In the case in hand, the minor is a rape survivor. She got pregnant as an outcome of an unfortunate incident. She has already been examined by the medical board in terms of the order of this Court dated May 17, 2024, and the opinion given by the medical board is that the pregnancy is of 21 weeks and can be terminated safely under the supervision of two gynecologists.”

“The continuance of the pregnancy would involve a risk to the life of pregnant woman or of grave injury to her physical or mental health. Since there is risk to the life of the pregnant woman and of grave injury to her physical and mental health, this court cannot remain a silent spectator to the agony of minor undergoing torture and has to act and take a decision,” the court said, permitting termination adding that her physical and mental health has to be taken into consideration.