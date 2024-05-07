Cops lure man who impregnated 13-yr-old from Nepal, arrest him at border

A 20-year-old man was arrested from the India-Nepal border for allegedly raping and impregnating a 13-year-old girl in Delhi last September, police said. The accused fled the Capital for Nepal after allegedly raping the minor on multiple occasions last year and was lured back to India on the pretext of a job offer, police said. A case of rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered. (Representational Photo)

Police said the minor, currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, was taken to the Safdarjung Hospital after falling sick on May 1. Doctors found she was pregnant and informed police, who duly passed it on to court and Child Welfare Committee (CWC). Police said the pregnancy can’t be terminated and that the CWC was counselling the girl.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

“We tried to lure him by posing as businessmen. We called him to cross the border without revealing our identities. He was hesitant but then we offered him a job and said we are working with his friends. We also told him we had a property in Delhi which we want to lease out for a restaurant. As soon as he crossed the border, we arrested him,” an investigator said.

Police said the accused got acquainted with the girl’s father, who helped him set up a stall in the Cantonment area last September.

Deputy commissioner of police (southwest) Rohit Meena said: “As per our information, the accused raped the minor on multiple occasions. After a month or two, he left Delhi. The minor also didn’t share anything with her parents due to fear.”

Meena said a case of rape and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) was registered. The exact date of the incident isn’t known as the teenager could not recollect it, police said.

“The statement of the teenager and her mother was recorded. The minor could not provide much details of the accused except his name. The family members also didn’t have his mobile number or other details. We found he was living in Faridabad but had left his residence,” said Meena.

Police said they came to know through informers that he had moved to Nepal and was staying there with his family.

Senior officers said a team was sent to the border and that they contacted friends and relatives of the accused on phone. Following his arrest, the accused was produced in court and sent to judicial custody, said police.